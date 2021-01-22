Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,875 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $40,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded up $24.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,965.05. 490,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,306. The stock has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,280.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,701.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,313.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

