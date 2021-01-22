Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 21,342 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.20% of Varian Medical Systems worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.47. 665,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,623. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAR. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

