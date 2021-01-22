Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 59,120 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.19% of Xylem worth $35,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,172. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

