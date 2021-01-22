Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 84,800 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $34,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 86,611 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 878,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,695. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQM shares. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.