Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.45% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $40,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $102,740,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND traded up $5.80 on Friday, hitting $160.66. 198,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.