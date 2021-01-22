Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150,563 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.88% of PTC Therapeutics worth $36,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. 404,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $349,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,203 shares of company stock worth $49,459,622. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

