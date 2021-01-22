Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,464 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.24% of Vipshop worth $44,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 372.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 3,014,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,416. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

