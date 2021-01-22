Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,034 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $46,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $49,893,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after buying an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.97. 734,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,590. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.33 and its 200-day moving average is $237.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

