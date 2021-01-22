Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Biogen worth $95,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $269.44. The company had a trading volume of 669,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.55. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

