Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.92% of Acceleron Pharma worth $71,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,076. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

