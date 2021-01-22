Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $110.59 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $110,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $846.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,990,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $718.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.21. The company has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.