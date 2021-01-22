Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $33.09 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. 14,772,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,105,621. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

