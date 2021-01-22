Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $34.94 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,318 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $34,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $181,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,834.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.00. 3,332,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

