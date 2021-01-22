Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $37.72 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.12% of ANSYS worth $37,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

ANSYS stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,132. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

