Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $39.47 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182,133 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.63% of Blueprint Medicines worth $39,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 263.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 71.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,516. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,124. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

