Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $42.95 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $42,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

SPGI traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

