Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $47.91 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164,535 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Ball worth $47,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ball by 57.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 6,990.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after buying an additional 508,923 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ball by 335.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ball by 207.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 525,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after buying an additional 354,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

BLL traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.74. 1,291,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.