Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $49.87 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,608 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.26% of Incyte worth $49,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.89. 1,430,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

