Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $55.68 Million Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.95% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $55,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after acquiring an additional 780,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 633,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

