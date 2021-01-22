Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $76.59 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,165 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $76,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $472.44. 2,450,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $485.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.96. The company has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

