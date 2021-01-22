Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $81.65 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,130 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.16% of Waste Management worth $81,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

