Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $33,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.43. 3,669,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,699. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

