Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.56% of TopBuild worth $33,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. 189,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $220.40.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

