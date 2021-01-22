Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 99,201 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after buying an additional 287,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

AMD stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,307,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,462,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

