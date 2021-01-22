Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,828 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.18% of American Water Works worth $48,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.91. 672,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

