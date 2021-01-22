Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 115.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.10% of Equinix worth $61,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after buying an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 161.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $74,150,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $721.16. 452,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.37. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.