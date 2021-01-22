Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 11,127 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.26% of PTC worth $36,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $94,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,684. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $132.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,636 shares of company stock worth $2,000,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

