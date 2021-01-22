Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $54,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,668. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

