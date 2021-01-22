Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,258 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.14% of The Allstate worth $48,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

ALL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,490. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

