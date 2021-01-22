Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.61% of Tenable worth $32,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 42.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tenable by 279.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,278 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,987. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. 879,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,553. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

