Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 11,621 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $465.02. 1,460,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $469.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

