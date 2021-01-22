Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,823 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Bio-Techne worth $34,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.59. The stock had a trading volume of 112,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $361.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.55.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.