Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 37,818,533 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,818,533 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Moderna worth $41,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after buying an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,923,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 277,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,916,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,484,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,430,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,926,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,837,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,621 shares of company stock valued at $53,282,557 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

