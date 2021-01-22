Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,456 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Seagen comprises 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.28% of Seagen worth $89,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $1,042,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.75. 1,073,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.87. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

