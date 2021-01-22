Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 491,262 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 491,262 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.77% of TG Therapeutics worth $52,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGTX stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 1,369,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

