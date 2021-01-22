Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,093 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,006 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $79,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after buying an additional 128,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.17. 2,586,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,379. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

