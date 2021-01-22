CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter.

CaNickel Mining Limited, a mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Wabowden, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011.

