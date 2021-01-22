Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.82. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 513,641 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

