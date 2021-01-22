CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading Down 1.7%

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a cannabis e-commerce technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of a selection of premium CBD products from various suppliers to consumers.

