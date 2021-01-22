CanYaCoin Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,199.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

