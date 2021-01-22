CanYaCoin Trading 15.4% Higher This Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $795.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

