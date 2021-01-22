Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.62

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and traded as high as $30.28. Capgemini shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 22,037 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.