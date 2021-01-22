Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. ViacomCBS comprises about 2.2% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,106,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.