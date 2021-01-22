Capital CS Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,018 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $846.64. 17,990,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $718.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.21. The company has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

