Capital CS Group LLC Invests $1.28 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,475,000 after buying an additional 108,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,088. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. 140166 downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.