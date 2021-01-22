Capital CS Group LLC Invests $59.25 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 375,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,247,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 61.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,355. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

