Capital CS Group LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.86. 328,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $516.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

