Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 698.5% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in NVIDIA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 55.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,923,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. 140166 upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

