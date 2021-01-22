Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $205.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

