Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,464 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Shares of CONE opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -276.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

